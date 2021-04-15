Solid State Lighting Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2025

New Study on the Solid State Lighting Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Solid State Lighting Market.

As per the report, the Solid State Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Solid State Lighting , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Solid State Lighting Market

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Solid State Lighting Market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Solid State Lighting Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Solid State Lighting Market:

What is the estimated value of the Solid State Lighting Market in 2019?

Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Solid State Lighting Market?

Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Solid State Lighting Market in the upcoming years?

Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Solid State Lighting Market?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Solid State Lighting Market?

Key Players

Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.

Solid State Lighting Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Solid State Lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives to adopt energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies for illumination by banning incandescent bulbs and high implementation of solid state lighting systems across various industries. APEJ is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors, and expansion of the same.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Solid State Lighting Market Segments

Global Solid State Lighting Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Solid State Lighting Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Solid State Lighting Market

Global Solid State Lighting Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Solid State Lighting Market

Solid State Lighting Technology

Value Chain of Light Modules and Light Engines

Global Solid State Lighting Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Solid State Lighting Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

