Solid State Lighting Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2025
New Study on the Solid State Lighting Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Solid State Lighting Market.
As per the report, the Solid State Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Solid State Lighting , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Solid State Lighting Market
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Solid State Lighting Market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Solid State Lighting Market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Solid State Lighting Market:
- What is the estimated value of the Solid State Lighting Market in 2019?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Solid State Lighting Market?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Solid State Lighting Market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Solid State Lighting Market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Solid State Lighting Market?
Key Players
Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.
Solid State Lighting Market: Regional Overview
By geography, Solid State Lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives to adopt energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies for illumination by banning incandescent bulbs and high implementation of solid state lighting systems across various industries. APEJ is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors, and expansion of the same.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Segments
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Solid State Lighting Market
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Solid State Lighting Market
- Solid State Lighting Technology
- Value Chain of Light Modules and Light Engines
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Solid State Lighting Market includes
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
