Solid-state Drive Market Forecast to Reach CAGR 15.7% Between 2018-2023

The “Solid-state Drive Market Analysis to 2023” is a focussed and in-depth study of the Solid-state Drive industry with a focus on the various market dynamics. The report aims to provide an overview of the Solid-state Drive market with detailed market segmentation levels. The Solid-state Drive market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report is enriched with 360-degree information related to the Solid-state Drive market, which will help the readers to have a comprehensive knowledge of the market. The research report incorporates a detailed analysis of market competitiveness, strongly covering areas such as the profiling of leading companies, their market positionings, and market shares. The Solid-state Drive Market is forecasted to thrive at 15.7% CAGR to reach a notable market value by the end of 2023.

Key Players involved in Solid-state Drive Market Research Report:

– Samsung Group

– Intel Corporation

– Western Digital Corporation

– Micron Technology

– Toshiba

– Seagate Technology

– Microsemi Corporation

– Lite-On

– Hynix

– IBM Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

The Solid-state Drive market research report offers a meticulous overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. The study report provides accurate market size and forecast till 2023 for global Solid-state Drive market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The market by each region is further sub-segmented by key countries and market segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of all major countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Solid-state Drive Report is segmented as:

By Drive Type

– External

– Internal

By Storage

– Under 120 Gigabyte

– 120GB-320GB

– 320GB-500GB

– 500GB-1Terabyte

– Above 2Terabyte

By Interface

– SATA (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment)

– SAS (Statistical Analysis System)

– PCle

By Technology

– SLC (Single Level Cell)

– MLC Planar (Multi Level Cell)

– MLC 3D

– TLC Planar

– TLC 3D (Triple Level Cell)

By End-User

– Enterprise

– Small

– Medium

– Large

– Individual

– Automotive

– Others

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

Besides this, the report analyses factors influencing Solid-state Drive market from both demand and supply ends and further evaluates market dynamics like to affect the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions in the global Solid-state Drive market report. Further, the report also includes macro & micro economic indicator analysis for the Solid-state Drive market.

