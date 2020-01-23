Solar Updraft Tower Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Between And 2017 – 2025

The Solar Updraft Tower market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Solar Updraft Tower market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
Segmentation and Analysis
The solar updraft market can be segmented on the basis of the types of components, into collectors, storage, towers, and turbines. The air collector is a plastic film or glass glazing, which is used to collect the air produced from the greenhouse effect. The glazing is stretched a few meters above the ground and the radius of the tower increases towards the base of the tower. The air is diverted from horizontal movement into vertical with minimal frictional loss. The ground under the roof heats up, and through solar radiation, the heat is transferred to the air flowing towards the tower. Storage devices are used to store the generated thermal energy.
Towers are usually the thermal engines of solar updraft plants. These are pressure tubes with minimal friction loss because of the surface to volume ratio. In a huge solar updraft tower, the collector elevates the temperature by about 30 to 35 Kelvin. This generates an upward velocity in the tower of close to 15 m/sec. Turbines are used to convert heat energy into rotational energy derived from the tower. The turbines in the solar updraft tower work a shrouded pressure stage or a wind turbo generator, in which static power is converted into rotational energy, using a cased turbine. The output is proportional to the volume flown and pressure differential over the turbine.
Global Solar Updraft Tower Market: Regional Assessment
In the European region, a small scale demonstration plant is currently operational in Manzanares, Spain. In the North America, multiple projects are expected to be approved and built in the coming years. In the Asia Pacific region, tropical locations and such as India and parts of Australia can be great options from an investor’s point of view. Currently, in China, a 200 kilowatt updraft tower is operational in Jinshawan in Inner Mongolia.
Global Solar Updraft Tower Market: Top Names in the Market
The key players in the solar updraft tower market so far were EnviroMission and Hyperion Energy.
