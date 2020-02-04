Solar Street Lighting Market Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Global Solar Street Lighting Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Solar Street Lighting industry.

key drivers augmenting the global solar street lighting market is the high priority that many nations are giving to looking for alternatives that are efficient and provide off-grid power solutions. This gives way to certain drivers that boost the solar street lighting market. A crucial foundation that the global solar street lighting market is currently based on is the fact that they provide a feasible solution to conventional street lighting across a wide array of terrains, provided there is sufficient sunlight, and irrespective of grid connectivity. Solar street lightings can also reduce the overall energy load on a grid, consequently saving money over energy consumption. Solar street lights also come with the advantage of bearing low or even negligible maintenance costs, low wiring efforts and no transformer costs for off-grid lights.

However, the global solar street lighting market still facing the problem of trying to promote a new technology in a market filled with strong conventional rivals. Customers and company stakeholders are still treading with caution owing to a low level of awareness regarding the overall benefits of supporting a relatively costlier technology. Additionally, regionally speaking, solar street lightings cannot be implemented in all locations due to the varied quantity of sunlight that each region receives, even without taking into consideration unpredictable weather conditions.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Core Segmentations

The global solar street lighting market can be segmented on the basis of the types of lighting technology, their applications, and the type of lighting based on the location of the PV panels. The two key applications in the global solar street lighting market are solar traffic lights and county level street lights. Under common types of lighting offered by the global solar street lighting market include compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Depending on the magnitude and duration of lighting required, photovoltaic panels can either be situated as individual units directly on the lighting panels, or in a centrally located cluster, if the area of operation is large.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Regional Markup

Based on region, the global solar street lighting market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa. The implementation of SSL systems can be found in Asia Pacific, specifically in China and India. Asia Pacific takes up a massive chunk of the demand volume in the global solar street lighting market currently, and is likely to continue doing so over the coming years. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to continue being primary markets for solar street lighting owing to a higher rate of acceptance, a growing need to conserve power, and holding the headquarters of some of the leading players in the market.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

A few of the leaders of the global solar street lighting market so far, have included Solar Street Lights USA, OkSolar.com, Solar Lighting International Inc., Solar Electric Power Co., and Silicon Solar.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Street Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Street Lighting , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Street Lighting in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Solar Street Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solar Street Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Solar Street Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Street Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.