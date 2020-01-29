Solar Street Lighting Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Solar Street Lighting market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

key drivers augmenting the global solar street lighting market is the high priority that many nations are giving to looking for alternatives that are efficient and provide off-grid power solutions. This gives way to certain drivers that boost the solar street lighting market. A crucial foundation that the global solar street lighting market is currently based on is the fact that they provide a feasible solution to conventional street lighting across a wide array of terrains, provided there is sufficient sunlight, and irrespective of grid connectivity. Solar street lightings can also reduce the overall energy load on a grid, consequently saving money over energy consumption. Solar street lights also come with the advantage of bearing low or even negligible maintenance costs, low wiring efforts and no transformer costs for off-grid lights.

However, the global solar street lighting market still facing the problem of trying to promote a new technology in a market filled with strong conventional rivals. Customers and company stakeholders are still treading with caution owing to a low level of awareness regarding the overall benefits of supporting a relatively costlier technology. Additionally, regionally speaking, solar street lightings cannot be implemented in all locations due to the varied quantity of sunlight that each region receives, even without taking into consideration unpredictable weather conditions.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Core Segmentations

The global solar street lighting market can be segmented on the basis of the types of lighting technology, their applications, and the type of lighting based on the location of the PV panels. The two key applications in the global solar street lighting market are solar traffic lights and county level street lights. Under common types of lighting offered by the global solar street lighting market include compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Depending on the magnitude and duration of lighting required, photovoltaic panels can either be situated as individual units directly on the lighting panels, or in a centrally located cluster, if the area of operation is large.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Regional Markup

Based on region, the global solar street lighting market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa. The implementation of SSL systems can be found in Asia Pacific, specifically in China and India. Asia Pacific takes up a massive chunk of the demand volume in the global solar street lighting market currently, and is likely to continue doing so over the coming years. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to continue being primary markets for solar street lighting owing to a higher rate of acceptance, a growing need to conserve power, and holding the headquarters of some of the leading players in the market.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Key Companies Mentioned in the Report

A few of the leaders of the global solar street lighting market so far, have included Solar Street Lights USA, OkSolar.com, Solar Lighting International Inc., Solar Electric Power Co., and Silicon Solar.

