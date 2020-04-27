Solar-powered UAV Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity

Global Solar-powered UAV Market Research Report 2018 is latest research study released by Advance Market Analytics evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of the report is growth of this market include authorized regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Solar-powered UAV Market.

Solar powered unmanned aerial vehicles are defined as the airborne vehicles which mainly utilize solar energy for propulsion. It is also known as solar-powered drones or solar powered UAVs. These types of vehicles are piloted by operators and it is controlled by remote or autonomously by onboard computers. Increasing usage of solar powered unnamed aerial vehicles in various applications such as defense, commercial, military, civil, among others is propelling the growth of the market.

Global Solar-powered UAV Market and Competitive Analysis

Some Players from Research Coverage: AeroVironment, Inc. (United States), Airbus SE (France), Facebook, Inc. (United States), Silent Falcon UAS Technologies (United States), Sunbirds (France), Sunlight Photonics Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), Alphabet Inc. (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States) and AC Propulsion (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing Usage of Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide

Rising Demand for Improved Flight Range alongside Enhanced Endurance

Market Trend

Technological Advancements Surfacing in Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Photovoltaic Cell, Hybrid Propulsion System, among others

Rising Demand for Targeting advanced application Enhancements in the Machinery, Such As HD Imaging, Communication Networks, Thermal Imaging, among others

Restraints

In some region UAV technologies is Restricted for Application Only in the Defense Industry

Government Regulations Prohibiting the Adoption of these Aerial Vehicles

Additionally, Chapters on Historical & Current Global Solar-powered UAV Market Development Scenario, Market Entropy to Race Aggressiveness and Patent Analysis* is covered along with Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications and Peer Group Analysis with important financial metrics like Gross Margin, Total Revenue, Segment Revenue, Employee Size, Net Profit, Total Assets etc.

Solar-powered UAV Product Types In-Depth: Fixed-wing UAV, Multiple-rotor UAV, Other

Solar-powered UAV Major Applications/End users: Defense, Commercial, Military, Civil

Solar-powered UAV Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa***

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Solar-powered UAV Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Solar-powered UAV Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Solar-powered UAV Revenue by Type

Global Solar-powered UAV Volume by Type

Global Solar-powered UAV Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Solar-powered UAV Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

