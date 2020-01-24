Solar Powered Equipment Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027

Solar equipment refers to the devices and component which helps to harness the solar energy from sun. Solar equipment is environment friendly and helps in reducing carbon emission. Moreover, solar equipment is being increasingly used by developed nations to fight climate changes.

The growth in solar power equipment market has been primarily driven by surge in construction projects and rise in electricity demand across of the globe. Moreover, upswing in demand for electricity has amplified the need for concentrated solar power systems.

The report also includes the profiles of key Solar Powered Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

ABB Group

Canadian Solar

First Solar Inc.

Hanwha Q Cells

JA Solar

Jinko Solar

LONGi Solar

Shunfeng International

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar

