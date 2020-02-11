Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2026

Photovoltaic (PV) Glass integrates solar cells to convert solar energy into electricity. The solar cells are fixed between two glass panes with a filling of special resin. These resins securely wrap solar cells from all sides. Each cell is connected with two electrical connections and is attached to other cells to form a module.

Supportive government regulations toward installation of solar PV plants drives the demand for solar PV glasses. In addition, growth in demand for solar systems in residential, commercial, and utility-scale boosts the growth of the solar PV glass market. However, high cost involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. The market is also driven by domestic content laws and rise in photovoltaic panel installation projects, owing to expiration of federal investment tax credit (ITC).

The global solar PV glass market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. By type, it is classified into anti-reflective coated glass, tempered glass, TCO glass, and others. By end-use industry, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and utility-scale. Region wise, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players involved in the global solar PV glass market are Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd, Sun

Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, and Trina Solar Ltd. To stay competitive, these market players are adopting different strategies such as product launch, partnership, mergers, and acquisitions. These key strategies are enabling the market players to sustain the intensive competition. For instance, SunPower Corp. launched its SunPower X-Series Solar Panels (X-Series) for the residential market. The company’s X-Series delivers more energy, higher reliability, and superior aesthetics than conventional solar panels. .

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the solar photovoltaic glass market from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and Solar photovoltaic glass market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

• Anti-reflective Coated Glass

• Tempered Glass

• TCO Glass

• Others

By End-use Industry

• Residential

• Commercial

• Utility-scale

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

• Onyx Solar Group LLC (NASDAQ:ONXX)

• Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd.

• Borosil Glass Works Limited

• Trina Solar (NYSE:TSL)

• JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:JASO)

• Sharp Corporation

• Brite Solar

• Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

• Gruppo STG

• Polysolar

