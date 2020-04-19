Solar Control Window Films Market: Size, Share, Demand, Dynamics, Trends, Applications, Price, Top Manufacturers Analysis and 2020-2026 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
In 2016 the Global Solar Control Window Films market is worth approximately USD 1470.67 million, and the market was growing at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2012 to 2017; the North America market contributes USD 777.96 million and occupies 52.90% in 2016.
Solar Control Window Films is a highly engineered, optically clear, polyester film composite. It undergoes various treatments to provide safety, security, solar control and decorative enhancements for building and transportation glazing. Window Film can alleviate many solar control issues whilst retaining the view through the window. They are non-disruptive to install and maintain, and require no human intervention to operate. This fact sheet outlines the advantages and benefits of Solar Control Window Film.
The classification of Solar Control Window Films includes Clear (Non-Reflective), Dyed (Non-Reflective) and Vacuum Coated (Reflective), and the revenue proportion of Vacuum Coated (Reflective) in 2016 was about 40.4%.
Downstream application markets are concentrated in the construction and automotive sectors, and the market in the construction sector is now saturated. As the automotive market grows, the future will become an effective growth point.
Due to the lack of necessary technical support, the Asia-Pacific region, although the industry’s output is not high, but due to the downstream market-driven, especially the construction and automotive market driven by the future growth of these areas.
The concentration rate of this industry is very high. The market share of Top 3 was about 33.7%, Top 5 was about 48.2%, in terms of revenue. Eastman went through large-scale mergers and acquisitions, continues to expand its market share, the future trend will continue. Perfect product categories and product hierarchies will drive market-based companies to profit in this area.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Solar Control Window Films in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Solar Control Window Films market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Eastman
3M
Saint Gobain
Madico
Johnson
Hanita
Haverkamp
Sekisui
Garware SunControl
Wintech
Erickson
KDX
Shuangxing
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Clear (Non-Reflective)
Dyed (Non-Reflective)
Vacuum Coated (Reflective)
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Solar Control Window Films for each application, including
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Automobile
