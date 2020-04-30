Soil Stabilizer Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2026
Global Soil Stabilizer Market was valued US$ 21.14 Bn in 2017 and is probable to reach US$ 32.50 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 5.52% during a forecast period.
Global Soil stabilizer types are mainly categorized under categories: polymers, minerals & stabilizing agents and others additives. Depending upon application, the global soil stabilizer is market is divided into industrial, agricultural, non-agricultural, residential and others. Based on region global soil stabilizer is divided into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Global Soil stabilization ingredients are the additives that added to natural soil to increase its certain properties of natural soil and to raise its load bearing capability, tensile strength & overall performance. Soil stabilization materials modify the physical and chemical characters of soil and combines by developing the engineering properties either temporarily or permanently. In terms of types, Global Soil Stabilizer market is divided into Polymers, Minerals & Stabilizing agents and other additives. Polymer works as clump and giving strength to soils through their interactions with clay particles.
Based on application, global Soil Stabilizer is divided into two phases such as industrial, agricultural, non-agricultural, residential and others. The rising technological advancements in machinery and additives help the industry players grow and capitalize on the existing prospects.
In terms of region, South America dominates the global soil stabilizer market. The growth of the construction industry across the world and launching of new governmental projects in developing and developed regions are projected to drive the demand for soil stabilization materials.
Some of the players in global Soil Stabilizer markets are Graymont Limited, Carmuse, Low & Bonar PLC, Tensar Corporation, Boral Limited, Adelaide Brighton Limited, Sibelco Australia Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd., Lhoist and Thrace Group, and others.
TheÂ Scope of the Global Soil Stabilizer Market
Global Soil Stabilizer Market by Type
Polymers
Minerals & Stabilizing agents
Others additives
Global Soil Stabilizer Market by Application
Industrial
Agricultural
Non-agricultural
Residential
Others
Global Soil Stabilizer Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key Players operating in Global Soil Stabilizer Market
Graymont Limited
Carmuse
Low & Bonar PLC
Tensar Corporation
Boral Limited
Adelaide Brighton Limited
Sibelco Australia Ltd.
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Lhoist and Thrace Group