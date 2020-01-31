Software-Defined Storage Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Software-Defined Storage market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Software-Defined Storage market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

segmentation of the global SDS market, services and platforms component, organization size, usage, and application could be the prime categories. Our analysts can provide a thorough customizable study of all the vital segments and their forecast values.

This report on the global SDS market can also be tailor-made for other sections in discussion. Any buyer of the report, whether a dominant or aspiring market player, can look forward to a perpetual growth in the industry with key valuations and factors evaluated painstakingly.

Global Software-Defined Storage Market: Trends and Opportunities

A meticulous analysis of the world SDS market could mark support and maintenance and security as the key areas that are expected to stimulate growth at a higher CAGR. Nonetheless, the award for contributing to the global market at a larger rate could be given to training and consulting, considering a few but prime drivers. Security services could achieve a colossal demand with regard to the fact that customers, partners, and business units have been terribly struggling with data security issues. This has aroused the need to shun away improved attacks and lateral moving ultimatums on business data. With SDS security services, all such data threats can be easily alleviated. Besides this, the sharing of data can be executed smoothly and without the fear of any security attacks.

The SDS controller software market is anticipated to have enough wings to soar at the maximum growth rate between the forecast years. The demand is foreseen to enter into the picture with the multiple usages of the SDS controller software. It can be employed for optimizing a complete datacenter infrastructure, surveilling stored data, abstracting latent compound storage infrastructure, and automating and simplifying storage.

Global Software-Defined Storage Market: Regional Outlook

North America is poised to become of the largest adopters of SDS services on the back of the governments of various countries in the region supporting the idea of complete digitalization. As a result, there have been multiple digitalization projects initiated in most North American countries. Until the end of the forecast period, the region is predicted to continue leading the global SDS market. Growth opportunities for the global market is not only limited to North America, the Asia Pacific region is prophesied to develop at a faster pace than the other regional markets. With the aggressive establishment of IT companies, Asia Pacific is envisaged to witness a high level of technological advancement. The advent of storage virtualization services is helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to relax their IT expenditure.

Global Software-Defined Storage Market: Companies Mentioned

The major companies in the international SDS market are not just relying on mergers and acquisitions or related strategies to further their growth, customer education is a key action plan commonly adopted to restrict the challenges. The vendors are envisioned to invest in educating their customers about the realistic significance of employing SDS. This is expected to critically dilute the constraint of the concerns pertaining to the reliability of virtual cloud storage. Various companies are also dealing with the lack of skilled employees to make their presence known in the global market. Players such as IBM, HPE, Fujitsu, EMC Corporation, and Dell have successfully grabbed the much needed attention in the SDS industry.

