Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation,

Analysis

Global software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in adoption of cloud-based application model as well as rapid urbanization, economic development and employment.

Market Definition: Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders. With the help of this various enterprise can secure their network from the vulnerable attacks. The SDP systems works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks and threat intelligence.

Major Industry Competitors:

Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Enforcement Type

Controller

Gateway

End Point

By Component

Solution Security Software Risk Analytics and Visualization Access Control, IDS, and IPS Data Loss Prevention Others Control Automation and Orchestration Solution Security Compliance and Policy Management Performance Management and Reporting

Services Support and Maintenance Training and Education Integration and Testing Consulting



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Private Public Hybrid

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Enterprises Information Technology Enabled Services Defense Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment Government Education Healthcare Others



Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

– Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

– Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers:

Need for policy driven, scalable and programmable security architecture is driving the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of cloud based applications is boosting the growth of the market

Strong regulation and compliance requirements is propelling the growth of the

Shortage of cyber security talent is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness with respect to security in virtualization environment is hampering the growth of the market

Dearth of industry standards is hindering the growth of the market

