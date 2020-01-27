Software Defined Networking Market Report 2027: Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis with Existing Top Manufacturers

Report Title: – Global Software Defined Networking Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Software Defined Networking Industry for 2020-2027.

Global Software Defined Networking Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Software Defined Networking Industry.

It provides the Software Defined Networking industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Introduction , The global software defined networking market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The software defined networking market is driven by the exponential growth in big data leading to higher adoption software-defined data centers for sectors such as BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, and government. With a considerable adoption rate, software-defined infrastructure helps IT organizations to perform the automation process smoothly in the organizations. Cisco is currently working on application-centric infrastructure (ACI). The Cisco ACI is considered as the industry leading software defined networking module which helps in enabling application agility and automating data centers. , The global software defined networking market is expected to register a 42.41% CAGR during the forecast period., The market has been divided into various segments based on organization size, component, application, solution, end users, and region. , On the basis of organization size, the global software-defined networking market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. In large enterprises, the cloud is used for operating and developing the workload locally. The cloud services enable end users to design, deploy, develop, manage, and containerize cloud applications behind the firewall. Additionally, the ability to modify and control data traffic is one of the primary advantages of software-defined networking, that results in increasing the efficiency of the enterprise. The market is dominated by large enterprises segment, which is also expected to record significant growth in the coming years., On the basis of component, the global software-defined networking market has beensegmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment dominates the global software-defined networking market, followed by the hardware segment. The service segment has been further subsegmented into professional service, implementation service, support and maintenance service, consulting service, and managed service., On the basis of application, the global software-defined networking market has beensegmented into SD-WAN, SD-LAN, security application, and others. The SD-WAN segment dominates the global software-defined networking market, followed by the security application segment. , On the basis of solution, the global software-defined networking market has beensegmented into physical network infrastructure, network virtualization & automation, and others. The physical network infrastructure segment dominates the global software-defined networking market followed by the network virtualization & automation segment. , On the basis of end users, the global software-defined networking market has beenbeing segmented into retail, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, industrial, government, and others. The IT & Telecommunication segment dominates the global software-defined networking market, followed by the industrial segment.

Global Software Defined Networking Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Pluribus Networks Inc., Pica8 Inc, and Big Switch Networks Inc

Target Audience

Software Defined Networking manufacturers

Software Defined Networking Suppliers

Software Defined Networking companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

