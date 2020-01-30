Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Technology Trends, Key Features, Services, Growth and Business Opportunities by 2023

Market Overview

The global SaaS market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Enhanced business efficiency due to improved IT services offered by cloud computing coupled with the introduction of pay-as-you-go model for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by market players will further boost growth in global SaaS market. Moreover, global SaaS market has been witnessing intense competition among top five players, from past five years. Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Adobe, and Oracle are the major players accounting for more than fifty percent market share in global SaaS market.

SaaS is a software licensing and delivery model in which software is licensed on a subscription basis and is centrally hosted. It is a software distribution model in which a third-party provider hosts – applications and makes them available to customers over the Internet. In this web-based model, software vendors host and maintain the servers, databases, and code that constitute an application. This is a significant departure from the on-premise software delivery model.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global SaaS market. The market has been segmented based on region, deployment, application, and vertical.

Global SaaS Market Value (USD Bn), 2018-2026

Market Dynamics

The global SaaS market growth is primarily driven by a rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions. As the cloud computing market continues to grow, enterprises are exploring different cloud models in search of the right balance of functionality, flexibility and investment protection. Hybrid cloud lets organizations provision, use, and manage IT resources across their on-site data center and a compatible public cloud. Factors such as increased speed of delivery of IT resources to end-users, need for improved disaster recovery capabilities, improved resource utilization, and reducing IT capital expenses; are driving organizations to move workloads to hybrid cloud.

Moreover, increasing business outsourcing and globalization are prompting organizations to expand their boundaries to offer services to clients around the world. Organizations are looking for reliable business data to improve their workforce investment strategies and discover potential problems and their causes. The extensive use of social media and instant messaging has led to the adoption of SaaS among various enterprises.

In addition, the demand for public cloud solutions is rising, and this translates to growing opportunities for public cloud providers. The top public cloud companies are enhancing their services and dropping the prices to better compete in the public cloud market.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the global SaaS market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid. In 2018, public cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market. Cloud technology enables developers to adopt Agile workflows, significantly reducing lead times in testing and deploying new products and releasing product updates. As a public cloud user, organizations aren’t responsible for managing cloud hosting solution. The cloud service provider is responsible for the management and maintenance of the data center(s) in which the data is stored. This means no lengthy procurement processes and no waiting around for operations to install operating system, configure and assemble servers, or establish connectivity.

Global SaaS Market, By Deployment, 2018, (% share)

By vertical, the global SaaS market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Public sector, and Others. In 2018, BFSI vertical accounted for the majority share in the market. The BFSI is the most targeted industry vertical, as it deals with large volumes of sensitive and private financial data. The enterprises in BFSI are demanding for security policy management solutions to ensure irreversible security. Moreover, BFSI vertical is the most regulated, as it has to comply with many security requirements.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the global SaaS market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share. However, APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR than other regions during the forecast period. North America is a matured market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors, such as standards, regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and the availability of proficient technical expertise. Therefore, North America is expected to grow at a steady and maintain its dominant position in the global market over the forecast period.

APAC SaaS market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to an increased demand for cloud computing among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Countries like Singapore, which has seen ICT infrastructure as a key enabler in boosting the overall competitiveness in the region, based on creating new industries and new businesses, thereby encouraging economic growth. The city-state boasts a prime position among its neighbors’ when it comes to cloud computing adoption. In India, at present, it does not have a mature ecosystem that supports cloud IaaS services. A few players from the service provider segment such as Tata Communications, Wipro, and NetMagic have services that are likely to evolve into more stable cloud offerings.

Global SaaS Market, by Region, 2018, (% share)

Competitive Analysis

Global SaaS Market is moderately concentrated with the presence of global and regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

Some major players in the market are Adobe Inc., Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE., Google LLC, ServiceNow, Inc., Workday, Inc., Zendesk Inc, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Splunk Inc., Box, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and among others. These players have adopted various strategies, such as new product/service developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to expand their presence in the global SaaS market.

In 2018, Adobe Systems Inc. acquired San Francisco-based marketing automation software firm Marketo Inc. for $4.75 billion.

In 2018, SAP announced agreed to acquire Qualtrics for $8 billion in cash. Qualtrics, which competes with SurveyMonkey in the survey software market, was getting ready for its IPO.

In 2018, SAP SE announced that it had completed its acquisition of Callidus Software Inc., known for its lead to money applications, including sales performance management and configure-price-quote (CPQ).

Table of Contents

