Software as a Service Market To Gain Tremendous Growth | Freshworks Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Micro Focus

Global software as a service market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 272.70 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to major organizations adopting outsourcing facilities for various services and operation handlings of their businesses, coupled with greater utilization of social media and other messaging platforms for better communication solutions. Software as a service (SaaS) can be defined as a collection of software for cloud computing provided by a third-party IT organization through the internet. These services are delivered in a specific model to the consumers availing the subscription service for the software. This software service is hosted centrally from the host provider and the collective service is provided to the customer on-demand. This service was developed to remove/reduce the requirement of having to integrate the software as an application on their individual servers significantly reducing the cost of deployment.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Software As A Service Market are Symantec Corporation; Google; FUJITSU; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Freshworks Inc.; IBM Corporation; HP Development Company, L.P.; Micro Focus; Oracle; Adobe; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Xero Limited; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; SAP SE; Microsoft; Salesforce.com, inc.; Workday, Inc.; Infor; Avaya Inc.; Epicor Software Corporation; RACKSPACE US, INC.; ServiceNow; Zuora Inc.; ADP, LLC. and Blackboard Inc.

Global software as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of software as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

· Increased demand for cost-effective solutions that require lower consumption of resources while delivering equally effective product offerings

· Better deployment with unique customized offerings of these offerings is expected to drive the growth of the market

· Increased demand from various end-users to reduce their organizational costs while availing equally effective services is boosting the growth of the market

· Reduced costs of hardware, maintenance individual licenses for each software is also expected to foster growth of the market

· Varied concerns regarding security and infrastructural concerns related to privacy are factors expected to restrict the adoption

· Requirement of high-speed internet service for the effective integration and utilization of this service is also expected to restrain the market growth

The countries covered in Software As A Service market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

