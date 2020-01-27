Softgel Capsule Market Report 2020 to 2027: Provides Analysis on Supply, Market Size, Import and Export, Competition

Report Title: – Global Softgel Capsule Market Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Softgel Capsule Industry for 2020-2027.

Introduction, A softgel capsule is a solid capsule which contains a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient into it. Soft gelatin capsules are generally used in the medical industry as a container for drugs. These capsules can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds filled as a semi-solid, liquid, gel, or paste. The rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants, and rising applications of softgel capsules in nutraceutical industries are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of vegetarian capsules, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules are estimated to lag the market growth during the forecast period. , The global softgel capsule market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,276 million by 2023 from USD 2,381.90 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America at a 31.4% share, followed by Europe and China with shares of 29.7% and 6.0%, respectively. , The global softgel capsule market is segmented into type, application, and region., The global softgel capsule market, by type, is segmented into gelatin type and non-animal type., The global softgel capsule market, by application, is segmented into vitamins, supplement, nutrition, and others

Global Softgel Capsule Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Catalent, IncPatheon (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific) Capsugel (A part of Lonza)Captek Softgel International Inc.EuroCaps LtdAmwaySirio Pharma Co. Ltd.Strides Pharma Science LimitedInternational Vitamin CorporationWeihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd.China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group LimitedYuwang GroupGuangdong Yichao Biological Co. Ltd.Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.

Target Audience

Softgel Capsule manufacturers

Softgel Capsule Suppliers

Softgel Capsule companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

