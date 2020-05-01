Sodium Thiosulfated Market 2020 Top Key Players- Solvay, Nissei, Sankyo Kasei, Nagao, Calabrian and more….
Sodium Thiosulfated Market
This report focuses on Sodium Thiosulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Thiosulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sodium Thiosulfate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sodium Thiosulfate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The global Sodium Thiosulfate market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Nissei Corporation
Sankyo Kasei
Nagao
Calabrian Corporation
Esseco
NISSUI PHARMACEUTICAL
Changsha Weichuang Chemical
Liyang Qingfeng Fine Chemical
Nafine
Shanxi Xinchengshun Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Agriculture Grade
Food Grade
Medicine Grade
Segment by Application
Medical uses
Iodometry
Photographic processing
Gold extraction
Neutralizing chlorinated water
Other
