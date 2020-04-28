Sodium Cyanide Market 2019 Size, Status and Global Outlook 2025

The Global Sodium Cyanide Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Sodium Cyanide Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Sodium Cyanide Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Sodium Cyanide Market.

The global Sodium Cyanide market is valued at 2132.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3307.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Sodium Cyanide is an inorganic compound with the formula NaCN. Sodium Cyanide, a white, water-soluble solid, is a kind of important basic chemical raw materials. Cyanide has a high affinity for metals, which leads to the high toxicity of this salt. Sodium Cyanides main application is in gold mining, chemical intermediate. Also exploits its high reactivity toward other metals. When it is treated with acid, it forms the toxic gas hydrogen cyanide.

Key Players of the Global Sodium Cyanide Market

Cyanco, Chemours, Australian Gold Reagents, Orica, CyPlus GmbH(Evonik), Taekwang Industrial, Tongsuh Petrochemical, Anhui Shuguang Chemical, Korund, Yingkou Sanzheng, Sasol Polymers, Unique Chemical, Tiande Chemical, Lukoil, Hebei Chengxin, Sinopec, DSM, CNPC, Nippon Soda, Unigel, etc.

Segmentation by product type:

Solid Sodium Cyanide

Liquid Sodium Cyanide

Segmentation by application:

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Dye and Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical

Global Sodium Cyanide Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Sodium Cyanide market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Sodium Cyanide market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaSodium Cyanide, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Panama, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Sodium Cyanide market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Sodium Cyanide market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Sodium Cyanide market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Sodium Cyanide market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Sodium Cyanide market to help identify market developments

