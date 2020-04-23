Sodium Alginate Market Study, Synthesis and Summation 2019-2023 | Algaia S.A. (Cargill’s Alginate Business), Dupont Corporation (NovaMatrix), KIMICA Corporation

The ‘Global Sodium Alginate Market Outlook 2019-2023’ offers detailed coverage of Sodium Alginate industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Sodium Alginate producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Sodium Alginate producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

The analysts forecast the global sodium alginate market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.43% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sodium alginate for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sodium alginate sales volume and revenue.

Key Vendors:

Algaia S.A. (Cargill’s Alginate Business), Dupont Corporation (NovaMatrix), Haiyang Xiangyu Seaweed Co. Ltd., IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd., KIMICA Corporation, Lianyungang Fengtai Seaweed Co. Ltd., Lianyungang Huanyu Seaweed Co. Ltd., Meron Group, Qingdao Allforlong Biotech Co. Ltd., Qingdao Fengrun Seaweed Co. Ltd., Qingdao Gfuri Seaweed Industrial Co. Ltd., Qingdao Hanfeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd., request free sample to get a complete list of companies.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Summary

Sodium alginate is gaining popularity in all industrial end use because it comes from seaweed, which makes it a sustainable chemicals or bio-based chemicals. Sodium alginate global market is likely to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

Growing awareness about the sustainable features of sodium alginate which paved the way for much of the growth potential in the global market as sodium alginate. The ever increasing demand from the food and pharmaceutical industries are expected to carve out opportunities for growth in the market as sodium alginate.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

On the basis of product, the global sodium alginate market is segmented into:

– Food Grade Sodium Alginate

– Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Alginate

– Technical Grade Sodium Alginate

– Feed Grade Sodium Alginate

Based on application, the sodium alginate market is segmented into:

– Food Additives

– Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

– Paper & Pulp

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– Textile

– Animal Feed

– Industrial

Key Developments:

In 2018, the Science for Environment Policy introduced seaweed gel coating for modern and urban homes as a sustainable method to get rid of harmful air particles. It is one of its kind in innovative products for homes.

In 2018, European Commission approved DuPont Nutrition and Health to renounce its alginates business to JRS group, pioneer in manufacturing of functional additives from plant base.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Sodium Alginate market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this market.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix

