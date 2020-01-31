Socks Market Intelligence Report Includes Market Dynamic, Product, Application 2019-2027

Indepth Read this Socks Market

Market Taxonomy

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

By Product Type

Athletic Socks

Casual Socks

Formal Socks

Specialty Socks

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Base Material

Cotton

Polyester

Nylon

Spandex

Wool

Acrylic

Others

By Length

No Show

Liner

Quarter/Anklets

Mid Calf/Crew

Knee High

By Sales Channel

Independent Retail Outlets

Retail Apparel Chains

Monobrand Outlets

Multibrand Outlets

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Retailers

Other Channels

Market structure and relative share by different groups of companies

The global socks market is primarily characterized by fragmentation, wherein large multinational players, local, as well as regional players operate in the worldwide market. Multinational players channelize the market through their established distribution channels and are targeting the market of Asia Pacific region owing to increasing brand awareness coupled with rising disposable income of the middle class in the region. Retail apparel chains, online retail and supermarket/hypermarket are the key distribution channels that manufacturers are using for offering their products. The market is characterized as highly unorganized in developing and emerging economies. Local players are entering into mergers and collaborations with other multinational companies in order to expand their brand presence.

Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research is committed to offering a comprehensive report to our clients backed by in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players and products. Our report delivers industry insights and information in an easy-to-understand format. Our expert team of analysts has conducted interviews with industry players, experts, retailers and distributors to make sure that the final product will fulfill the expectations of our clients. We have considered market indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Further, historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track data. The bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.

