Socks Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2027
Analysis of the Global Socks Market
The presented global Socks market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Socks market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).
According to the report, the value of the Socks market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.
The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Socks market:
- How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Socks market?
- Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
- What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Socks market?
- Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
- What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Socks market over the forecast period?
The report splits the global Socks market into different market segments such as:
Market Taxonomy
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
By Product Type
- Athletic Socks
- Casual Socks
- Formal Socks
- Specialty Socks
By End User
- Men
- Women
- Kids
By Base Material
- Cotton
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Spandex
- Wool
- Acrylic
- Others
By Length
- No Show
- Liner
- Quarter/Anklets
- Mid Calf/Crew
- Knee High
By Sales Channel
- Independent Retail Outlets
- Retail Apparel Chains
- Monobrand Outlets
- Multibrand Outlets
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Online Retailers
- Other Channels
Market structure and relative share by different groups of companies
The global socks market is primarily characterized by fragmentation, wherein large multinational players, local, as well as regional players operate in the worldwide market. Multinational players channelize the market through their established distribution channels and are targeting the market of Asia Pacific region owing to increasing brand awareness coupled with rising disposable income of the middle class in the region. Retail apparel chains, online retail and supermarket/hypermarket are the key distribution channels that manufacturers are using for offering their products. The market is characterized as highly unorganized in developing and emerging economies. Local players are entering into mergers and collaborations with other multinational companies in order to expand their brand presence.
Research Methodology
Persistence Market Research is committed to offering a comprehensive report to our clients backed by in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players and products. Our report delivers industry insights and information in an easy-to-understand format. Our expert team of analysts has conducted interviews with industry players, experts, retailers and distributors to make sure that the final product will fulfill the expectations of our clients. We have considered market indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Further, historical consumption trend has been analyzed to track data. The bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers.
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Socks market
- Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
- Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Socks market on the global scale
- Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
- Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment
