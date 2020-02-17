Social Selling Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Social Selling software helps sales teams engage prospects on social media through pre-approved content, brand and employee advocacy efforts, and timely responses to product-specific questions.
This report focuses on the global Social Selling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Selling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hootsuite Media
FunnelDash
CommentSold
Sprout Social
InsideView
CallidusCloud
Hearsay Systems
We-Connect
EveryoneSocial
Oracle
Kotak Network
Ravox
PostBeyond
Sociabble
FRONTLINE Selling
RFactr
Socialsales
Thought Horizon
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic?$29-129/Month?
Standard?$129-599/Month?
Senior?$Above 599 /Month?
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Service
Education And Training
Health Care
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Social Selling Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Social Selling Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Social Selling Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
