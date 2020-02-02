Social Media Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- SAS Institute, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems, Salesforce, Clarabridge

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Social Media Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Social Media Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Social Media Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Social Media Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Social Media Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Social Media Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Social Media Analytics market.

Global Social Media Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.75% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Social Media Analytics Market include:

SAS Institute

IBM Corporation

Adobe Systems

Salesforce

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Sysomos

Brandwatch

Simply Measured

Gooddata

Oracle Corporation

Netbase