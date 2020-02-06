Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market is expected to expand at an impressive rate by 2025 with leading player’s Salesforce.com, SAP AG, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Jive Software

Social CRM is an evolution of CRM, which uses social media services, techniques, and technology to enable organizations engage with their target customers. It is a business strategy, supported by technology platform, business processes, and social network, which helps to engage customers in a collaborative manner to provide mutual benefits to both parties. Social CRM has various applications including marketing, sales, customer services, social engagement with prospective customers, and social support to customers.

This research report helps provide insights into innovations, opportunities and new development in the Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software and its connected industries. It includes vital trends and dynamics of the market at regional as well as global level for the given forecast period. For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed.

Top Players Profiled in this Report includes, Salesforce.com, SAP AG, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Jive Software, Lithium Technologies, Visible Technologies, Artesian Solutions, Bazaarvoice, QuestBack, Attensity Group, Leaf Group, Kana Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Reasons for buying this research report:

Identification of key factors instrumental in changing the Global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market scenario, exploiting new opportunities, and gaining competitive edge.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

End-user industry that is likely to witness highest adoption of these Global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

SWOT analysis for key players and a detailed study of their current strategic interests and key financial performance indicators.

Table of Contents

Global Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Research Report

Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Continue…..

