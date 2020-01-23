Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Facial Recognition Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Facial Recognition market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Facial Recognition market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Facial Recognition market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers of this market include increase in surveillance market and enormous spending on biometric technologies by government agencies, which is the leading end-use segment contributing to the revenue of the market. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are issues regarding interoperability with existing security systems, delay in execution due to apprehension and bureaucracy about privacy intrusion.

Global Facial Recognition Market: Segmentation

The facial recognition market could be segmented on the basis of technology and solutions into 2D, thermal, emotion, 3D, forensic, and mobile facial recognition technologies. In addition the market has been segmented on the basis of software types, including which includes face recognition algorithm, database, modeling, middleware, restructuring, and analytics software.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Airborne Biometrics, Animetrics Inc., Afix Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Cognitec Systems, Fujitsu, ZK Software, and 3m Cogent.

Research Methodology of Facial Recognition Market Report

The global Facial Recognition market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Facial Recognition market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Facial Recognition market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.