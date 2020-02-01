Soaring Demand Drives Outdoor Clothing Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

Outdoor Clothing Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Outdoor Clothing industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Outdoor Clothing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Outdoor Clothing market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Outdoor Clothing Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Outdoor Clothing industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Outdoor Clothing industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Outdoor Clothing industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Outdoor Clothing Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Outdoor Clothing are included:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The global outdoor clothing market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. VF Corporation’s outdoor clothing brand “The North Face” holds a significant market share in the global outdoor clothing market. Columbia Sportswear Company, Nike Inc., Patagonia, L.L.Bean, Timberland LLC, etc. are other players in the global outdoor clothing market.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the global outdoor clothing market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threat) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, and raw material analysis. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global outdoor clothingmarket.

The outdoor clothing market is driven by consumers. Companies selling branded outdoor clothing control a major portion of the outdoor clothing value chain by outsourcing outdoor clothing production to Asia Pacific countries such as China, Bangladesh, and India, where labor cost is low. There are six value-addition activities in the global outdoor clothing market: Research & Development (R&D), Design, Production, Logistics (Purchase & Distribution), Marketing & Branding, and Services. Production, which adds the least value to the outdoor clothing market is outsourced to Asia Pacific due to the region’s low labor cost. Outdoor clothing brands focus on R&D, design, and marketing to increase their share in the global outdoor clothing market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global outdoor clothing market including Adidas AG, Columbia Sportswear Company, Hanesbrands Inc., VF Corporation, Hugo Boss AG, Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour Inc. and Patagonia, Inc.

These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available in the public domain), products, key strategies to increase market share, and recent developments and strategies adopted to increase their market share in the outdoor clothingmarket.

The global outdoor clothing market is segmented as below:

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Product Type

Top Wear Shirts & T-Shirts Jackets & Hoodies

Bottom Wear Trousers Shorts Leggings & Tights



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Consumer Group

Men

Women

Kids

Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Large Format Stores Specialty Stores Individual Retailers



Global Outdoor Clothing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



South America Brazil Rest of South America



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Outdoor Clothing market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players