Smoke Detector Market by Technology Enhancements and Demands 2020 to 2025

The Smoke Detector Market was valued at USD 1.80Êbillion in 2019and is expected to reach USD 2.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2020- 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Smoke Detector Market: Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Hitachi, Hochiki Corporation, Kidde Fire Safety, Tyco, Gentex Corporation, Mircom GroupHandling, Transbotics Corporation, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, ABB Ltd, Seegrid Corporation and other

Scope of the Report

Smoke detectors are employed to detect smoke in the surrounding environment, in case of a fire emergency the system can trigger alarms and activate safety systems. The systems come in different types depending on the use and environment used. These systems are really important and are being employed in many commercial and residential areas.

Key Market Trends

Residential Applications to Drive the Demand for Smoke Detectors

– With increasing focus on safety across homes, smoke and fire detectors are increasingly being used.

– In the US, according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), with 2,630 home fire deaths accounting for 77% of all civilian fire deaths, fire-safety initiatives targeted at the home remain the key to any reductions in the overall fire death toll.

North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share

– North America, with an average of 3,000 US citizens dying each year, due to fire accidents and almost two-thirds of home fire deaths occurring in homes without smoke detectors, has a prospect of installing smoke detectors throughout the region is growing.

– In addition to that, firefighters pay a high price for the terrible fire record as well. Roughly 100 firefighters die each year in the line of duty. Direct property losses due to fire reached almost USD 23 billion in 2017. Most of these losses and deaths can be prevented if strict measures are taken concerning home safety.

