Smoke Detector Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Control

Global Smoke Detector Market was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.49 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Smoke Detector Market was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.49 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Smoke Detector Market include:

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens AG

Johnson Control

Robert Bosch

Schneider Electric

SECOM CO.

Protec Fire Detection Plc