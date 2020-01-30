Smart Water Meter Market Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

The Global Smart Water Meter market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 1,506.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,832.0 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2018 and 2025.

The majority of the world is facing an acute water scarcity pertaining to various factors such as illegal water tapping, pipeline tampering, and leakage. Other factors including rapid urbanization and aging infrastructure is also a key factor behind water scarcity. Water providers and water utilities are constantly adopting various technologies in order to supply adequate quantity of water to every area, along with reducing the operational costs, managing assets as well as supporting conservation. The population is growing at an exponential rate across the globe and owing to the growth rate, the demand for water is anticipated to grow certainly. With an objective to supply the required or demanded quantity of water, the water providers or utilities are upgrading their traditional water metering systems with new advanced technologies including automatic meter readers or advanced metering infrastructure. The South America smart water meter market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.7% in the coming years.

One of the most crucial pieces of a city is its water supply system. With the increasing population, it is inevitable anticipated that the demand for water consumption will increase exponentially. A city’s water distribution channel and management systems have to be viable over a longer period of in order to maintain consistent growth and should be integrated with technologies that are capable to monitor and check water loss issues. Various developed and developing nations across the globe are witnessing a paradigm shift to smart cities. The government of various countries are adopting the momentum of smart cities thereby, investing in the development of internet infrastructure in the countries with an aim to bring robust urbanization. The US is experiencing a huge growth in numbers of cities transforming to smart cities especially focused on energy, traffic, and transportation. European countries are also emphasizing smart cities in order to enhance their infrastructures. Thus, the continuous growing popularity of smart solutions and devices across different verticals is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the smart water meter market players in the coming years.

Smart Water Meter Market – Strategic Insights

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global wireless router market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the Smart water meter market landscape are listed below-

2018: Itron signed an agreement with Mississippi Power which is a subsidiary of Southern Company. The agreement aims to support the grid modernization and technical innovation in the utility. Itron to arrange and manage standards-based Gen5 IPv6 network platform to attach around 193,000 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) devices to enhance functional efficiencies and increase grid reliability for Mississippi based power customers in the southeast 23 Mississippi counties.

2018: Badger Meter has collaborated with AT&T Smart City Alliance. This collaboration aims to explore several alternatives to assist cities with varied requirements with an access to smart city water metering solutions. Merger of Badger Meter and AT&T works together to provide benefit to the water utilities from the experience in the smart water metering solutions.

2018: Sensus announced its partnership with Loudon Water (US) for providing for delivering advanced water and wastewater technologies to support the increasing community in future. Sensus will deliver Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, which consist of OMNI and iPERL residential water meters, linked with FlexNet Communication Network to meet the requirement of Loudon Water.

GLOBAL SMART WATER METER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Smart Water Meter Market – By Type

Automatic Meter Reader (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Water Meter Market – By Component

Controlling Units

Display, Storage & Integrated Software

Others

Smart Water Meter Market – Application

Household

Commercial

Industry

Transportation

Smart Water Meter Market – By End-user

Residential

Industrial

Smart Water Meter Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



South America Brazil



Smart Water Meter Market – Company Profiles

ARAD Group

DIEHL Metering Group.

Elster

Kamstrup A/S

Mueller

Sensus

Neptune Technologies

Badger Meters

Itron

Aclara Technologies LLC

