Smart Water Management Market Dynamics to Escalate Demand for Throughout 2017-2027

Business Intelligence Report on the Smart Water Management Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Smart Water Management Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Smart Water Management by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Smart Water Management Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2017-2027 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Smart Water Management Market during the assessment period.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Smart Water Management Market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the Smart Water Management Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the Smart Water Management market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the Smart Water Management market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

Important queries related to the Smart Water Management Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Smart Water Management Market? Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the Smart Water Management Market? How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint? Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the Smart Water Management Market? What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

Key Players

Some of the key players of smart water management market are: IBM, ABB Group, General Electric, Honeywell, Schnidler Electric, AVEA, Takadu, Topcon, and Trimble.

Key Contracts:

In May 2016, IBM sets up Intelligent Operations Center (IOC) to enhance the efficiency of critical infrastructure and utilities. In this project smart water management heavily relied on manual intelligence.

In July 2016, Optiqua technologies pvt Ltd has enter into the partnerships with Shandong provincial water and waste water monitoring center this water quality partnership will help to develop integrated water quality management system.

Smart Water Management: Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share of smart water management due to adoption of advance meter infrastructure technology by various organizations. Out of the various advanced technologies, AMI technology has a wide impact towards service restoration and verifying power outage. The adoption of SCADA solution is also impacting the market of smart water management in a positive manner.

The market of smart water management is witnessing high growth rate in the regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific due to high demand of infrastructure projects.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Water Management Market Segments

Smart Water Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Smart Water Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Smart Water Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Smart Water Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis forSmart Water Management, market includes development in the following regions:

North America



US



Canada





Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Others





Europe



U.K.



France



Germany



Poland



Russia





Asia Pacific



Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)



Greater China



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific





Japan





Middle East and Africa



GCC Countries



Other Middle East



North Africa



South Africa



Other Africa







The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

