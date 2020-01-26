Smart Water Grid Market: Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2017 – 2026

Assessment of the Global Smart Water Grid Market

The recent study on the Smart Water Grid market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Smart Water Grid market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Smart Water Grid market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Smart Water Grid market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Smart Water Grid market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Smart Water Grid market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Smart Water Grid market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Smart Water Grid market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Smart Water Grid across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Key Research Findings from XploreMR’s Report on Smart Water Grid Market

North America will continue to dominate the global smart water grid market, followed by Europe. Factors such as need for reduction in billing errors and disputes from customers, and availability of advanced technologies are driving the smart water grid market in these regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to be a lucrative region for expansion of the smart water grid market, owing to its large population and commercialization.

ICT & analytical software forms the fundamental technology in smart water grids, as it represents mindset of users and behavioral economics in terms of water consumption. Numerous governments are focusing on discovering relationship between response from technologies & smart devices and real-time water distribution data, which impact the consumers’ ingesting behavioral fluctuations. Although smart infrastructure is projected to account for the largest market revenue share, revenues from ICT & analytical software will register the fastest expansion in the market during 2017 to 2026.

Smart Water Grids will find the largest application in utility, with revenues estimated to reach nearly US$ 25,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global smart water grid market are making huge investments in research and development activities, with an aim of developing new & better control and automated smart water grids integrated with analytical & ICT software. This will further minimize the risk related to monitor theft & tinkering, and reduce the water distribution costs. Data fortification has gained increased interest among these players, as demands are becoming more personal & subtle. In addition, cost efficiency will continue to be a primary consideration for commercial and household administration solutions.

XploreMR’s report has profiled key players actively operating in the global smart water grids market, which include Xinapse Systems Ltd, Prezi Inc., ICT, co., Ltd., Wetsus, The Whitmore Group, ABB Group, Arqiva, Toshiba Corporation, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Schneider Electric, Badger Meter, Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd., and Siemens AG.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Smart Water Grid market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Smart Water Grid market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Smart Water Grid market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Smart Water Grid market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Smart Water Grid market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Smart Water Grid market establish their foothold in the current Smart Water Grid market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Smart Water Grid market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Smart Water Grid market solidify their position in the Smart Water Grid market?

