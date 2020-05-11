Smart Voice Assistant Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Smart Voice Assistant Market 2019 report gives distinctive insights market worldwide competition. Focusing on objectives of this report is to categorize dynamics of the market and to supply latest updates like mergers and acquisitions, numerous technological developments, new entrants within the market, that create an impression on totally different segments of the market. This report provides a detailed overview of the major factors impacting the global market with the market share analysis and revenues of various sub segments.

Voice assistant is defined as digital assistant that uses speech synthesis, natural language processing (NLP) and most importantly voice recognition to offer a service through a particular application. When these voice assistants are smart they are called smart voice assistants or smart speakers and these are favorite adds when individuals build up their connected home.

Smart Voice Assistant Market: Key Players

HARMAN, Jam Audio, Fabriq, Lenovo, Invoxia, Mattel Mycroft.

The market for Smart Voice Assistant is segmented based regional analysis into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. North America contributes the highest among these segments, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. More than 60% of smart speaker owners make a purchase every once in a while. Other market segment to focus on is the type of products being bought via voice based shopping. The most dominating category of products consumers prefer to buy is consumer packaged goods.

The most challenging part of Smart Voice Assistant Market is natural language processing as it’s also a narrow field. No matter how many capabilities and functions are complemented to an AI assistant, innovation need to deal with the n number of tasks that a human brain can come up with. Hence, voice assistants suffer from the confined limits of deep learning algorithms which manifest they work in boundaries of distinct domains that they’ve been trained for. When encountered with unfamiliar situation of not knowing a command, they’ll either start acting in erratic ways or fail.

The major driving factor of this growth is rising awareness about these devices with proper advertising and marketing and growing push for digital economy. The most dominating category of products consumers prefer to buy is consumer packaged goods. Sale of consumer packaged products was seen growing by few percent through voice based shopping compared on online shopping on the same platforms in 2018. CPG products were also bought more often through voice assistants and devices. In CPG products, surprisingly, the categories dominating the market last year were pet food followed by laundry and baking & cooking.

Blogs on " How Far Will The Smart Voice Reach?":

