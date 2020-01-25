Smart TV Sticks Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis 2018 to 2028

Smart TV Sticks Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Smart TV Sticks Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Smart TV Sticks Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2028. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Smart TV Sticks Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Smart TV Sticks Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Smart TV Sticks Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Smart TV Sticks market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Smart TV Sticks Market over the considered assessment period.

While OTT viewership has become mainstream in the U.S., the other countries are gradually looking at it, thereby boosting the demand for smart TV sticks. Amazon has been enjoying the privilege of having its own e-commerce channel, which has led to the continuous strong growth of its smart TV sticks globally. Other providers’ direct to customer online offerings are limited to fewer countries, leading to a slightly lower growth. Google’s is also expanding its penetration of its Chromecast branded smart TV sticks.

Broadband penetration has been the most important factor for the growth of smart TV sticks demand. In most of the countries having low adoption of smart TV sticks, poor broadband infrastructure stands as the key factor. According to Internet live stats in 2017, household broadband penetration in the U.S. was more than 90%, which has enabled the high adoption of smart TV sticks. European countries including Germany, France and the U.K. are also expected to witness a strong penetration growth of, while most emerging economies are anticipated to reflect even stronger broadband penetration growth, making the grounds fertile for smart TV sticks in these countries.

The prices of smart TV sticks has been eroding continuously, therefore encouraging the volume growth. With the technological advancements, the smart TV sticks that are inching towards becoming obsolete are being offered at prices lower than consumer’s expectations. The prime day offers of Amazon are further encouraging customers for short term high volume purchase of smart TV sticks. The emergence of smart TVs embedded with streaming technology, has been to some extent obstructed the demand for smart TV sticks. However, in the short term this restraining implication are low for the smart TV sticks market.

