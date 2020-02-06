Smart Transformers Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The Global Smart Transformers Market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.48% from 2017 to 2025.

Smart transformer operates independently to regulate voltage, maintain contact with smart grid to permit remote access, and provide feedback in a power supply system. These transformers are designed to provide a voltage optimized power supply to fulfill the energy needs of the system. Benefits of Smart transformer includes – voltage regulation, reliability fault prediction – detection, energy efficiency, condition assessment communication

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059847

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth of the electric vehicle market

1.2 Increasing investments in smart grids and energy systems

1.3 Rising focus on alternate energy production across the globe

1.4 Growing digitalization of power utilities

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor cyber security and data privacy

2.2 Lack of data for effective planning

2.3 Increasing initial cost for the installation of smart transformers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Smart Transformers Market is segmented on the type, component, application, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Power Transformers

1.2 Specialty Transformers

1.3 Instrument Transformers

1.4 Distribution Transformers

2. By Component:

2.1 Transformers

2.2 Hardware for Transformer Monitoring

2.3 Converters

2.4 Switches

2.5 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Smart Grid

3.2 Electric Vehicle Charging

3.3 Traction Locomotive

3.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Siemens

2. Eaton

3. Wilson Transformer

4. BHEL

5. Gridco

6. SPX Transformer

7. Schneider Electric

8. GE

9. Mitsubishi Electric

10. CG Power

11. ABB

12. Howard Industries

View Source Of Related Reports:

Smart Transformers Market

Gas Turbines Market

Cooling Tower Rental Market

Distributed Control Systems Market

Sand Control Systems Market

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market

Perforating Gun Market

Portable Filtration Systems Market

Micro Turbines Market

Off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market

Density Meter Market

Seismic Survey Market

Reservoir Analysis Market

Motor Control Centers Market

off-Grid Energy Storage Systems Market

Arc Flash Protection Market

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059847

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Smart Transformers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609