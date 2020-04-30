Smart Sports Equipment Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2026

Smart sports equipment are those sport equipment that are embedded with sensors that track, monitors, and analyze sport persons or athletes performance. These smart sports equipment also advice sport persons on technique improvements as well as compare their performance with other sport person. These smart sports equipment include smart balls, smart golf sticks, smart helmet, smart rackets, and others.

The adoption of IOT in various sports equipment such as smart hockey sticks, smart basketballs, smart footballs, smart bats, and more enables them to offer unique and advanced features to its users, which cannot be availed by using traditional sports equipment. Thus, making these smart sports equipment more popular among the sport persons and coaches.

This fact drives the growth of the smart sports equipment market. Moreover, smart sports equipment also keeps sports person safe from getting any injuries while practicing sports. This fact has also driven the growth of smart sports equipment market.

For instance, iswimband, a drowning detecting device immediately sends information via connected smartphone if a swimmer is drowning. However, the premium price of these smart sports equipment over traditional sports equipment is anticipated to hamper the smart sports equipment market growth. Nevertheless, the rise in participation of women in sports across the globe is expected to create demand for smart sports equipment for their training and improvement as well as safety purpose in sports. This fact is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart sports equipment market in the upcoming years.

The global smart sports equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is classified into smart balls, smart golf sticks, smart hockey sticks, smart rackets & bats, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into men and women. By distribution channel, the market is divided into specialty stores, franchise stores, and online stores. Based on region, the smart sports equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include NIKE, Inc., Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc., PUMA SE, Adidas AG, Wilson Sporting Goods, BABOLAT VS S.A., HockeyShot Inc., Riddell, Zepp Labs, Inc., and Gridiron Technologies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global smart sports equipment market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

• By Product Type

o Smart Balls

o Smart Golf Sticks

o Smart Hockey Sticks

o Smart Rackets & Bats

o Others

• By End User

o Men

o Women

• By Distribution Channel

o Specialty Stores

o Franchise stores

o Online Stores

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ UK

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ Japan

§ India

§ South Korea

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

