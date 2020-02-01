Smart Speaker Supply and Demand Outlook to 2030
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Smart Speaker
- What you should look for in a Smart Speaker solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Smart Speaker provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Sonos, Inc., Bose Corporation, Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Baidu Inc., and Plantronics, Inc.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, and Others (Xiaowei, DuerOS, Bixby, and AliGenie))
- By Application (Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, and Others (Commercial and Automotive))
- By Component (hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, and Microphone) and Software)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
