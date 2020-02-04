Smart Shade Devices Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2025

Global Smart Shade Devices Market to reach USD 1030.9 million by 2025.Global Smart Shade Devices Market valued approximately USD 3.21 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 89.90% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Smart appliances are conventional home appliances of the next generation which are equipped with advanced features for receiving, processing, and transmitting information using laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Increasing use of appliances in kitchen and home has led to higher consumption of electricity, thereby, creating challenges for power companies to produce more electricity.

North America leads the market, holding a share of almost 50% in the market (2016 figures). The region is currently witnessing an increased adoption of smart homes and related devices, owing to the benefits associated with their use. Additionally, consumers are increasingly adopting window covering products that can be controlled automatically or by the intervention of electronic remote control equipped with wireless technology or by smartphones and tablets. These factors are impacting the high penetration rates of smart shades in the market segment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

*Global Commercial Market

*Global Residential Market

By Technology:

*Global BLE Market

*Global WIFI Market

*Global ZIGBEE Market

*Global Z-WAVE Market

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include APPEAL HOME SHADING, BTX INC, HUNTER DOUGLAS., LOXONE, LUTRON ELECTRONICS, INC, MECHO SYSTEMS, MISDAR SHADE CO LTD, PELLLA, Q-MOTION SHADES, SKYCO SHADING SYSTEMS and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Shade Devices Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

