Smart Sensors Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2027

The major players profiled in this Smart Sensors market report include:

Key Segments Covered in the Smart Sensor Market

Sensor Type Motion Sensors Temperature Sensors Pressure Sensors Image Sensors Touch Sensors Position Sensors Others



Component Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC) Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC) Amplifiers Microcontrollers Others

Technology MEMS-based Smart Sensors CMOS-based Smart Sensors Others

End-Use Industry Healthcare Automotive Infrastructure Industrial Consumer Electronics Others



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

APEJ China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC North Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Companies

Microsemi Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies AG

Vishay Intertechnology

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SICK AG

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Analog Devices, Inc.

TE Connectivity

