Smart Port  Market Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Insight And Key Drivers; Research Report 2019 : 2027

The Global Smart Port Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 24.2%, says forencis research (FSR). Smart port is defined an automated port that uses emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain to enhance its performance. As the volume of trade is growing notably, implementation of these technological solutions helps in automated functioning improving internal efficiency.

Smart Port Market: Drivers & Challenges

Market Drivers:

Demand for Operational Efficiency at Ports

The global trade is increasing at faster pace, this have increased vessel size, cargo volumes, traffic at port, which increases pressure on the yards and the stakeholders involved. Because of this increased pressure, the internal efficiency at operational level gets affected at the ports. Incorporating smart solutions may help in optimizing operational activities, improving efficiency and reducing logistics cost. Sensors installed at the ports helps in monitoring infrastructure, scheduling maintenance activities, and optimizing many other operational activities.

Thus, demand for operational efficiency at ports may contribute in the growth for the smart port market, during the forecast period.

Implementation of Cloud Computing to Reduce Carbon Emission

Carbon footprint created by shipping industry is very large. According to International Transport Forum (ITF), approximately 85% of carbon dioxide emissions were produced by ports. To reduce the amount of emissions produced various steps are taken by the industry. Installing cloud computing may help the industry to achieve their target for lower emissions. The organization can migrate the workload to the cloud server which will save energy consumed by on premise infrastructure. Cloud computing helps in saving energy, cost and resources to great extent.

Thus, implementation of cloud computing to reduce carbon emission may contribute in the growth of the smart port market, during the forecast period.

Market Challenges:

Cyberattacks Issue

Recently, the ports are experiencing digital transformation to optimise operational activities and expand the capabilities, such as monitoring of infrastructure, collecting real-time data, and automation. This transformation is based on the technologies such as big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and incorporation of these technologies in the system has made the ports vulnerable to cyberattacks. To utilise technologies at their full potential awareness regarding cyberattacks can be raised among the stakeholders and cybersecurity can be developed.

Thus, cyberattacks can be challenging factor for the growth of the smart port market, during the forecast period.

Smart Port Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on component covers: Hardware, Software, and Service.

Segmentation based on solution covers: Single-window Custom, X-ray Scanning, Smart Cargo-handling System, Gate Automation, Traffic-monitoring System, Asset Health Monitoring, Biometric Access Control System and Others.

Segmentation based on technology covers: Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Others.

Segmentation based on port type covers: Emerging, Intermodal Terminal, Local Trade and City-based.

Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Smart Port Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Smart Port Market, by Component

Hardware

Software Web-based Cloud-based

Service

Smart Port Market, by Solution

Single-window Custom

X-ray Scanning

Smart Cargo-handling System

Gate Automation

Traffic-monitoring System

Asset Health Monitoring

Biometric Access Control System

Others

Smart Port Market, by Technology

Internet of Things (IoT)

Big Data

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Blockchain

Others

Smart Port Market, by Port Type

Emerging

Intermodal Terminal

Local Trade

City-based

Smart Port Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



