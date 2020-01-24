Smart Pills Market – Revolutionary Scope by 2021

The global market for smart pills reached $720 million in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $850 million in 2016 to $2.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

Smart pills include smart ingestible pill-size devices and technologies (e.g., capsule endoscopy, pill-size drug/device combination–based ingestible electronic tablets, microsize capsules for patient monitoring, etc.), which are relatively new and more advanced and give better outcomes in the diagnosis, drug delivery, treatment adherence, health monitoring, and management associated with various diseases. This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the thorough evaluation of the global market for smart pills. The format of the study is organized around the following:

– Detailed description of smart pills and technologies.

– Demographics and cost burden of targeted diseases.

– Regulatory structure.

– Market characterization, unmet need, market size, and segmentation.

– Market drivers and restraints.

– Detailed market projections through 2021.

– Competition and market shares.

– Pricing and reimbursement.

– Description of marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status and clinical trials.

– Observations and conclusions regarding the future of ingestible smart pills.

– Profiles of market participants and associations.

Report Includes:

– An overview of global market for smart pills and technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Assessment of smart pills systems and technology markets, including market growth drivers, restraints and shares.

– Information on the regulatory structure, major developments influencing the market and the long-term outlook.

– Analyses of segments within the overall market including capsule endoscopy systems, gastrointestinal monitoring system, diagnosis and monitoring.

– Evaluation of industry activity, including licensing agreements, partnerships, and merger and acquisitions.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

In 2016, the U.S. accounted for about 55.1% of the global smart pills market, or $468 million. The U.S. market should reach $1.2 billion by 2021, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% from 2016 through 2021. Those wishing to invest in the smart pills market ought to strongly consider high-growth application areas such as capsule endoscopy, patient-monitoring and drug-delivery smart pills. Most of these applications are expected to grow with high double-digit growth rates in the next five years. The increasing burden of GI disorders, cancer and other chronic diseases, and the adoption of advanced ingestible medical sensor technologies for patient monitoring and drug delivery are the key growth drivers behind the high forecast growth.