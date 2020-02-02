Smart Parking Solutions Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co.

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Smart Parking Solutions Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Smart Parking Solutions market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Smart Parking Solutions market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Smart Parking Solutions players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Smart Parking Solutions industry situations. According to the research, the Smart Parking Solutions market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Smart Parking Solutions market.

Global Smart Parking Solutions Market was valued at USD 5.250 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.793 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.66 % from 2018 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Smart Parking Solutions Market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Valeo S.A.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Aisin Seiki Co.

Siemens AG

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation