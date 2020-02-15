Smart Manufacturing Platform Market – Revolutionary Trends 2026

Smart manufacturing platform is associated with the concept of smart manufacturing or Industry 4.0 that enables companies to connect to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) emphasizing on collecting, analyzing, and making use of as much data as possible, turn data insights into direct action, and create competitive advantage. Smart manufacturing platform usually finds its usability for performance optimization, asset management, condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, etc.

Based on Type, Device Management segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rise in automation is resulting in the increasing implementation of IoT devices in various industries. As many IoT deployments comprise hundreds of thousands to millions of devices, it becomes important to track, monitor, and manage connected device fleets. Device management platform enables users to track, monitor, and manage IoT devices.

By Geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth of the global Clean room lighting market. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region for the smart manufacturing platform market in the coming years. Asia Pacific has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansions, thereby providing opportunities for the smart manufacturing platform market.

Some of the key players in Global Smart Manufacturing Platform market are 3d Systems, ABB, Cisco, Daifuku, Emerson, GE, Honeywell, IBM, Jbt, Oracle, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, Stratatys, and Yokogawa.

Applications Covered:

• Asset and Condition Monitoring

• Performance Optimization

• Other Applications

Types Covered:

• Application Enablement Platform

• Connectivity Management

• Device Management

Deployment Type Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Industry Covered:

• Discrete Industry

• Process Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

