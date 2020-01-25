Smart Manufacturing Platform Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Manufacturing Platform .

This report studies the global market size of Smart Manufacturing Platform, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Smart Manufacturing Platform history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Smart Manufacturing Platform market, the following companies are covered:

Growth Drivers

Increased Adoption of Industrial Automation Fuel Market Growth

Increase in the adoption of industry 4.0 solutions and industrial automation, growing need for streamlined and automated data to improve productivity, and support from governments to adopt industrtial automation are driving the growth of smart manufacturing platform market. However, shortage of qualified and experienced IoT workforce and frequent upgradation of software are the main factors that curb the growth of global smart manufacturing platform market.

Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global smart manufacturing platform market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Some of the important industrial segments in APAC comprise oil & gas, electronics, chemical, automotive, and power & energy. Countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China have undertaken scores of initiatives to support the implementation of IIoT in their respective industries at home. Such rising government initiatives to take up latest automation technologies generate an opportunity for this global smart manufacturing platform market.

The global Smart Manufacturing Platform market is segmented as:

Type

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement Platform

Application

Performance Optimization

Asset and Condition Monitoring

Others

Industry

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

