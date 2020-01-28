Smart Lighting Markets to 2026: A Global Growth of 20.5% is Projected During 2019-2026

The global smart lighting market is expected to generate revenue worth $8.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $38.68 billion by 2026, to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Smart lighting is designed to manage luminance using remote controls. Smart lighting ensures energy efficiency and includes automated control and highly efficient fixtures, which can adjust depending on conditions, such as occupancy and external lighting. Lighting is an intentional use of light to add practical and aesthetic effect to a space. Furthermore, these systems include general, accent, and task lighting. Besides this, smart lighting systems ensure lower energy usage and high cost savings.
Request a sample of this premium research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3414458?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL
Top Market Players: Acuity Brands, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc., Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc., Dialight, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Syska
The dynamics such as rise in demand for intelligent street lighting systems in developing and developed nations, growth in need for energy-efficient lighting systems for sustainable development, and high penetration of LED bulbs and lightnings, globally, drive the global smart lighting market. However, high installation cost and maintenance cost in smart lighting hamper the market growth. Furthermore, advancement in wireless communication technology, growth in developments of smart city projects, especially in Asia-Pacific, and emergence of IoT technology for smart lightning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The smart lighting market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity technology, lighting technology, application, and industrial vertical. Depending on offering, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. By connectivity technology, it is categorized into Bluetooth, Zigbee, WiFi, and DALI. On the basis of lighting technology, it is classified into LED, Halogen, incandescent, Fluorescent, and CFL. The applications covered in the study include indoor and outdoor lighting. By industrial vertical, it is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, automotive, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.
Request a discount on standard prices of this premium research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3414458?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
By Connectivity Technology
- Bluetooth
- Zigbee
- WiFi
- DALI
By Lighting Technology
- LED
- Halogen
- Incandescent
- Fluorescent
- CFL
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: introduction
Chapter 2: executive summary
Chapter 3: market overview
Chapter 4: Smart Lighting market, by component
Chapter 5: Smart Lighting market, by type of Smart Lighting
Chapter 6: Smart Lighting market, by function
Chapter 7: Smart Lighting market, by end user
Chapter 8: Smart Lighting market, by region
Chapter 9: company profiles
Purchase This Research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/4531?utm_source=DN&utm_medium=ANIL
About Us:
Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.
We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.
Contact us:
Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,
OR 97220 United States
Direct: +1-971-202-1575
Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452
E-mail: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Worldwide Fuel Card Market Analysis, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2027 - January 28, 2020
- Global Timing Controllers Market Forecast Outlook 2026 and Historical Analysis 2019 - January 28, 2020
- Future of Underwater Connector Market Size 2027 Business News - January 28, 2020