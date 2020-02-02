Smart Lighting Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Acuity Brands, Zumtobel AG, Digital Lumens, Streetlight.Vision, Encelium Technologies

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Smart Lighting Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Smart Lighting market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Smart Lighting market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Smart Lighting players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Smart Lighting industry situations. According to the research, the Smart Lighting market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Smart Lighting market.

Global Smart Lighting Market was valued at USD 6.56 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 30.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Smart Lighting Market include:

Acuity Brands

Zumtobel AG

Digital Lumens

Streetlight.Vision

Encelium Technologies

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Honeywell International

Osram Licht AG