Smart Irrigation Market Outlook to 2026 with Top Players like | Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, CALSENSE, AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy, Soil Scout Oy and More

This global market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies with Top Major Competitors such as Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Hortau, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, CALSENSE, AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy, Soil Scout Oy, Caipos GmbH, Acclima Inc. and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. and More

smart irrigation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 808.3 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2838.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Segmentation:

By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural),

By System Type (Weather-Based Controller Systems, Sensor-Based Controller Systems),

By Component (Controllers, Sensors, Water Flow Meters, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Some More Top Vendors Analysis:

List of key Market Players are-: The Toro Company, NETAFIM, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Rachio inc., Banyan Water Inc., RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC, ETwater, Galcon, Weathermatic, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Skydrop LLC., Delta-T Devices Ltd, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries Inc., Hortau, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, CALSENSE, AquaSpy Home – AquaSpy, Soil Scout Oy, Caipos GmbH, Acclima Inc. and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing concerns about the levels of water and water conversation practices are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing usage of these systems in smartphones and tablets and availability of information on these smartphones is also expected to drive the market growth

Lack of knowledge and technological skills among the farmers of developing countries is also expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of implementation of these systems in patches of land owned by the same entity or individual as it requires different systems for each patch; this is also expected to restrain the market growth

Total Chapters in Smart Irrigation Market Report are:

Table of Content:

Study Coverage Executive Summary Market Size by Manufacturers Production by Regions Consumption by Regions Market Size by Type Market Size by Application Manufacturers Profiles Production Forecasts Consumption Forecast Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors Key Findings Appendix

