Smart Irrigation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Galcon, Rachio, Weathersmatic, Hunter Industries

Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at USD 686.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,077.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.41% from 2018 to 2025. The Smart Irrigation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. According to the research, the Smart Irrigation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

Global Smart Irrigation Market was valued at USD 686.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2,077.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.41% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Smart Irrigation Market include:

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Galcon

Rachio

Weathersmatic

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hydropoint