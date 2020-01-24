Smart Inhalers Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2027

Market Study Report delivers significant information and realistic data of the Smart Inhalers market. The report presents a deep study of the market growth factors and drivers. In-depth research of the Smart Inhalers Market limitations and the opportunities enable the user to make the future projection.

The Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018. The smart inhalers market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing levels of air pollution as well as a rise in smoking habits, rising prevalence of asthma, and COPD across the globe and growing geriatric population. However, risks associated with cyber threats and limited knowledge regarding the use of smart inhalers may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Smart inhalers are used for the treatment of respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. With each inhalation with the help of an inhaler, the device delivers a decided amount of medication to the lungs. However, in practice, there is limited knowledge regarding the proper use of these inhalers for the management of asthma as well as COPD.

Often have difficulty in adapting to the correct inhaler technique, and hence, receive insufficient medication. This applies equally to both metered dose inhalers (MDIs) as well as dry powder inhalers (DPIs), leading to poor disease control along with increased healthcare costs.

Studies reveal due to a patient’s error in drug intake occur approximately 70 percent to 90 percent of the time, which results in only 7 percent to 40 percent of the drug being delivered to the lungs. An error related to the coordination between inhalation and the release of drugs through the drug is a commonly observed error among the patients. Even a short delay can lead to only 20 percent of the medication being delivered to the lungs.

Another significant error is not breathing deeply enough, which may cause another 10 percent loss of medication to reach the lungs. Improper inhalation technique causes decreased efficacy through reduced deposition of drug in the lungs, eventually leading to an increase in the rate of disease severity and therefore causing an increase in healthcare costs. Hence, the errors that occur due to improper use of inhalers for the management of asthma and COPD are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

