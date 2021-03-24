Smart Hospital Market Insights Report 2020-2027: Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast

Report Title: Global Market Study for Smart Hospital Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction , In a smart hospital, all the functions and operations of medical devices are dependent on a digital ecosystem. It is also known as an intelligent hospital that works on improved and automated processes developed in an information communication and telecommunication (ICT) environment. The medical devices and all other interconnected medical equipment are based on Internet of Things (IoT) that optimize patient care and develop new scope of improved care. Increasing demand for cost-efficient solutions and integration of IoT with medical devices are expected to drive the market for smart hospital during the forecast period. However, the lack of competence in deploying IoT solutions in hospitals is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period., In 2017, North America dominated the global market; the regional market was valued at USD 6284.4 million and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing at the highest CAGR of 25.8% during the review period. The global smart hospital market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into general services, speciality, and super-speciality. Based on application, the market has been segmented into electronic health record and clinic workflow, remote medicine management, medical connected imaging, outpatient vigilance, and medical assistance., Based on type, the general service segment held the largest market share, valued at USD 7,583.0 million in 2017; it is projected to register a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. However, the super-specialty segment is expected to grow at faster CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. By application, the remote medicine management segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 4751.1 million in 2017; the segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the review period. However, outpatient vigilance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period

Key Players: –

McKesson Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (US), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Qualcomm Life (US), Allengers Groups (India), and AdhereTech (US).

Target Audience

Smart Hospital manufacturers

Smart Hospital Suppliers

Smart Hospital companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

