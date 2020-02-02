Smart Hospital Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Philips, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solutions

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Smart Hospital Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Smart Hospital market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Smart Hospital market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Smart Hospital players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Smart Hospital industry situations. According to the research, the Smart Hospital market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Smart Hospital market.

Global Smart Hospital Market was valued at USD 19.22 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 79.57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Smart Hospital Market include:

Philips

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Qualcomm Life

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Stanley Healthcare

SAP

Microsoft

Allscripts